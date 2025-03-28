Road signboards named after Mughals defaced in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi: Members of a Buddhist outfit allegedly vandalised road signboards named after Mughal and Delhi Sultanate rulers in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday.

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh members covered the signboards that come under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) with black spray paint.

Veer Savarkar Marg was pasted over the signboard of Shahjahan Road, Ahilya Bai Marg was pasted over Tughlaq Lane, Maharishi Valmiki Marg was pasted over Akbar Road and Balasaheb Thackeray Marg over Humayun Road.

There was no immediate response available from the NDMC.

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh President Sanghpriya Rahul, speaking to PTI videos, said, "We urge the prime minister and the home minister to remove Mughal names from public spaces, as they symbolise a history of atrocities. We do not need such names."

The incident follows the March 20 defacement of Akbar Road's signboard by unidentified individuals protesting the alleged vandalism of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

Signboards at Akbar Road and Humayun Road were also vandalised and posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji were pasted over them last month.

Recently, BJP leaders Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar changed the nameplates at their Tughlaq Lane residences, writing "Swami Vivekananda Marg" with (Tughlaq Lane) in brackets.