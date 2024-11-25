Road tax worth Rs 80 crore not paid by private car owners in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government has incurred a loss of Rs 80 crore as around 30 per cent of private car owners have failed to pay road taxes, state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said on Monday.

Advertisment

In West Bengal, car owners need to pay a road tax for five years during the time of purchase and thereafter for five-year phases. They also have the option of paying a one-time road tax for 15 years.

Around 30 per cent of car owners, including those possessing high-end vehicles, fail to pay the tax in subsequent years after the initial five-year period and the total amount has reached Rs 80 crore, Chakraborty told PTI.

This, however, may not be deliberate in all cases, the minister said.

Advertisment

“Many a time, they did not check the messages sent to their mobiles. It might be a case of oversight or they forget to pay. When such cars are stopped on the road by the police on the basis of information available with the authorities, the owners feel awkward and pay the amount quickly,” he said.

"Even a section of the premium luxury car owners belong to this bracket,” the minister said.

The transport department is thinking about ways to remind the car owners of tax default in a polite but effective manner, he said.

Advertisment

Calling upon car dealers to encourage buyers to opt for the 15-year tax payment option instead of five years, he said, "The one-time amount will certainly be higher but that will help the owners avoid harassment later.” He asserted that the department seeks cooperation from defaulters.

“Many a time the vehicle is impounded on the spot for mounting dues. But the department takes the person to the destination in another car,” Chakraborty said. PTI SUS NN