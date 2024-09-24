Road to power passes through Vidarbha: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the road to power in Maharashtra passes through Vidarbha, and urged BJP activists to work on the ground to win the coming assembly elections.

Fadnavis was speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers from the region in the presence of Union minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to the state ahead of elections.

Earlier, Shah was greeted by BJP workers at the Nagpur airport in the afternoon.

He interacted with office-bearers of all 62 assembly constituencies in Vidarbha at Suresh Bhatt Hall in Reshimbagh area here. The meeting was not open to the media.

Vidarbha is a BJP stronghold, and the road to power passes through the region, party sources quoted Fadnavis as saying on the occasion. Workers must be active on the ground to win the elections, the deputy chief minister added.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was quoted as stating that the reduction in excise duty by the central government will help farmers, and this will help the party in the elections.

The BJP lost 50 votes in every booth in the Lok Sabha elections and the party has to make up for this, he said.

Office-bearers of BJP units of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana also participated in the meeting along with senior leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Raosaheb Danve, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Hansraj Ahir and others, sources said. PTI CLS KRK