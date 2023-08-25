Road travel to IGI Airport will be affected on Sept 8-10 due to G20 summit: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Road travel to IGI Airport will be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, Delhi Police said in an advisory on Friday and suggested people use the metro's Airport Line for smooth and hustle-free movement.

However, for those who still want to travel to the airport from different parts of the city and NCR areas by their own vehicles, special arrangements have been made for them, police said.

According to the advisory, from 12 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10, road travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport would be affected.

In case passengers travelling to the airport opt to travel by road instead of the metro, they are advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand, the advisory said.

Those who are travelling via road from Gurgaon to Terminal-3 of IGI Airport can take NH-48 - Rao Gajraj Singh Marg - Old Delhi Gurugram Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road, it said.

Similarly to reach Terminal-1, commuters can take NH-48 - Rao Gajraj Singh Marg - Old Delhi Gurugram Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg, it said.

From Dwarka to T3, commuters can use Dwarka Sector-22 Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road. For T1, they can travel via Dwarka Sector-22 Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg, the advisory stated.

Those who are travelling from New Delhi and south Delhi to T3 and T1 can use AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Moti Bagh Chowk - RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road and from Sanjay T-Point to Ullan Batar Marg and Terminal T1, it said.

Similarly, from west Delhi to T3 and T1, the commuters are advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri-Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road/Ullan Batar Marg and Terminal T1, the advisory said.

From north and east Delhi to T3 and T1, commuters can use ISBT Kashmere Gate - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road/Ullan Batar Marg and Terminal T1, the advisory stated.

In view of the traffic regulations, motorists might experience longer travel times than usual and are requested to make maximum use of metro services, especially the Airport Express Line (Orange Line) connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3, it added.