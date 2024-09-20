Roads collapse in east, north Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Portions of two roads collapsed in Trilokpuri and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg that resulted in traffic in the areas, police said on Friday.

The road caved-in at Trilokpuri late Thursday evening. In a purported video taking rounds on social media, a cycle rickshaw was seen stuck in the debris inside the caved-in portion.

A police officer said the road was repaired and normal traffic movement was resumed.

Taking to social media platform X, the police said that the traffic was affected on Guru Teg Bahadur Marg and advised commuters to avoid the stretch.

"Traffic is affected on Guru Teg Bahadur Marg in the carriageway from Roop Nagar towards Maurice Nagar Chowk due to road cave-in. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the police posted. PTI NIT NB