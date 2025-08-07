Roads inundated due to flood, groom arrives by boat in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A wedding procession from Bihar reached a flood-hit village here on boats as roads were inundated due to the rising water level of the Ganga river, turning an otherwise traditional event into a spectacle that left villagers amazed.
Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Buxar district, was scheduled to get married in Beyasi village here on Wednesday.
But as preparations were underway, the region was hit by a flood, and all roads to Ballia became inaccessible.
"The flood seemed to cast a shadow over the wedding. But cancelling it was never an option. So, we decided to take the procession by boat," the groom's father, Kamlesh Ram, said.
On Wednesday, the wedding party set off from near the embankment in Gangouli village. The groom, wearing a traditional outfit, was seated on a colourfully decorated boat, while around 25 relatives and guests accompanied him on two separate boats.
Though there was no DJ or music band, the rhythmic splashes of the water and the paddlers' chants lent a unique charm to the event.
"The wedding date was fixed long ago. We decided to embrace the situation. The waves of Ma Ganga made this wedding unforgettable," Ram added.
Curious villagers gathered on the riverbank to witness the unusual sight. Many shared the videos and pictures of the wedding procession on social media.