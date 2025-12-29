Roadside eatery vandalised in Punjab's Phagwara, cook injured

Phagwara, Dec 29 (PTI) Around a dozen people vandalised a roadside eatery, attacked and injured its cook and also allegedly fired shots in the air, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against on a complaint of Manjot Singh, the manager of the eatery near village Khurampur on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.

The complainant said that the miscreants also smashed and broke various valuables of the 'dhaba' on Sunday night.

He said the accused came for a birthday party but soon started quarrelling among themselves.

Then they attacked the cook with a blunt weapon and injured him. After some time, they left but returned and broke the shutter's lock around midnight, he said.

Then they fired in the air from the road outside the Dhaba, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI COR CHS NB NB