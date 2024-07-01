Roadside plastic vendor first in Goa to be booked under new criminal code BNS

Panaji, Jul 1 (PTI) A roadside plastic vendor in Margao town has become the first individual in Goa to be booked under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which came into force on Monday, a senior police official said.

At 11.28 am, an FIR was filed against the vendor, Sangappa Bandrolli), under the BNS for selling plastic on the road and obstructing smooth flow of traffic at Rawanfond locality of Margao town in South Goa, a state police spokesman said.

He said the 29-year-old was booked under BNS section 285 which states, “Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person, any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees." The spokesman said this was the first FIR filed in Goa under the new criminal law, which has replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), after a complaint was registered by Assistant Sub- Inspector Umesh Gawade.

Around an hour later, the second FIR under the BNS in Goa was filed at the Panaji police station against a roadside coconut vendor for causing inconvenience to citizens and obstructing traffic.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters that the first FIR under the BNS in North Goa district (and the second in the state) was filed at the Panaji police station.

He said the coconut vendor, Nisar Bellari, was booked under BNS section 285 for "intentionally keeping moving his handcart carrying tender coconuts at the roadside in Panaji city and selling them in an open area, thereby causing inconvenience to members of the general public and passers-by and also obstructing smooth flow of traffic".

The 53-year-old was selling tender coconuts near a lane which leads to a market in Panaji city, said the police officer.

Kaushal said all police stations under his jurisdiction have undergone the transition from the old criminal law to the new one.

Three new criminal codes -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- were passed by Parliament last year. They have replaced the IPC, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. PTI RPS RSY