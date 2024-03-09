Roadways bus collides with car in Prayagraj; 2 seriously wounded

Prayagraj, Mar 9 (PTI) Five children suffered minor injuries, while a teacher and the driver were seriously wounded on Saturday, when the car they all were in collided head-on with a roadway bus near Beerpur post, police said.

Advertisment

ACP, Karchhana, Sanjay Kumar Singh said a bus on its way to Mirzapur from Prayagraj went out of control at a speed breaker near Beerpur police post and collided with a Mahindra Bolero vehicle which was on its way to a private school in Pachdevra.

Driver Anil Kumar and teacher Sarita suffered serious wounds and were referred to SRN Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The five children injured were sent home after first aid, he added. PTI RAJ NAV VN VN