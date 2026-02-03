Roadways bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; 3 killed

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) Three passengers, including two women, were killed and at least 10 others were seriously injured when a Himachal Roadways bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred at Kuanu in the Kalsi area on the Minus road, where the bus went out of control and plunged 100 meters into a deep gorge.

After receiving information about the incident, SDRF and police teams reached the spot immediately and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The SDRF said that three passengers died on the spot, while at least 10 others, who sustained serious injuries, were rescued from the gorge and admitted to hospital for treatment. The injured include the bus driver, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Shimla.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers and was going from Nerwa in Himachal Pradesh to Paonta Sahib. The deceased have been identified as Yasmin Begum (46), Richa (30) and Dhan Bahadur, all residents of Nerwa.

Police said that prima facie, it appears that the bus went out of control and fell into the gorge while being overtaken by a smaller vehicle. They said that a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. PTI DPT ARB AMJ AMJ