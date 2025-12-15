'Roaming stray dogs, pigs, and garbage dumps attracting leopards to residential areas in Nagpur'

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Stray dogs, pigs, and open garbage dumping sites are attracting leopards from nearby forest areas into some human settlements in Nagpur, according to honorary wildlife wardens. In view of the recent incidents of human-leopard conflicts reported in Bhandewadi and Pardi areas of the city, a memorandum was submitted to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for urgent mitigation measures.

The memorandum was submitted by honorary wildlife wardens Ajinkya Bhatkar, Udhamsingh Yadav, and Avinash Londhe.

It pointed out that seven people were injured in attacks by big cats which strayed into residential localities over the last few weeks.

The memorandum demanded that the NMC control stray animal populations, strengthen solid waste management, improve street lighting in conflict-prone areas, install CCTV surveillance, and conduct public awareness programmes on leopard behaviour and safety. PTI CLS NSK