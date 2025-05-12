Roar of 21st-century India: JD(U) on PM's address

Patna, May 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday was the roar of 21st-century India, said the JD(U), a key ally of the BJP.

The party, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, applauded the PM for "making it clear that Pakistan will be straightened up by us if it does not mend its ways".

"The roar of 21st-century India could be heard in the address of the PM. He minced no words in stating that all measures against Pakistan, including keeping in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty, shall continue," said JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

He also welcomed the PM's averment that "there will be no trade or talks with Pakistan unless it improves its track record on terror".

"The entire world, including Pakistan, stood watching when our PM spoke. He made it clear that if Pakistan does not mend its ways, we will straighten it up," he added. PTI NAC SOM