Robber shot dead while trying to escape in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) A robber was shot dead by police in an exchange of fire when he along with others were trying to evade arrest in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Friday.

About 8-10 accused were trying to dodge police after looting at least six jewellery traders in Momasar village of Sri Dungargarh in Bikaner district.

The accused were chased by the police teams of Bikaner, Sikar and Churu districts late Thursday night, police said.

Suresh Meena, associated with Makkhan Gang, was shot dead during the exchange of fire between the police and robbers, Ramgarh SHO Hemraj Meena said.

He said that the other accused managed to escape in the fields and are being searched by the police teams. PTI AG NB NB