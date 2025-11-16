Robber shot in encounter in UP's Shahjahanpur; cop injured

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) An alleged robber was shot in the chest and nabbed here on Sunday after a gunfight, police said. A constable also sustained a bullet wound in his hand in the confrontation, they said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that on November 6, a man was robbed of Rs 3 lakh in the Seharamau area. On Saturday, the Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Gopal alias Manish from Allahganj and Ravi Mishra from Hardoi, who were allegedly involved in the robbery.

On Sunday afternoon, police were tipped off that the gang's kingpin, 20-year-old Abbas Gazi, was on his way to Shahjahanpur from Hardoi with his associates to carry out a major crime. A police team spotted three men on a motorcycle near the district boundary.

As they chased the motorcyclists, they were shot at.

The police returned fire and shot Gazi in the chest, Dwivedi said. He was rushed to a hospital and later referred to Lucknow in a critical condition.

Constable Pradeep Chauhan, posted at Seharamau South Police Station, was rushed to a hospital with a bullet wound to his hand. Two more people who were Gazi were also nabbed, the SP said. PTI COR ABN VN VN