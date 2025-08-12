Robbers break inside UP cop's house, flee with goods after killing mother

Badaun (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Robbers slit a 70-year-old woman's throat during a house break-in in the Islamnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who was alone at the time in her Mausampur village house, has a sub-inspector son posted in the Hapur district.

Ratan Rani's husband, Kuber Singh, died of cancer a few years ago.

According to police, intruders broke into her home late Monday night and started swiping valuables. When she confronted them, they slashed her throat, killing her instantly.

The assailants snatched her gold earrings and a chain and fled, along with other valuables.

She was found dead Tuesday morning when locals noticed something was amiss.

The brazen killing sent a shockwave through the neighbourhood.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said that the murder likely occurred during the night.

"When the woman did not come out of her house this morning, villagers went to check and found her dead inside," he said.

"Two police teams have been formed, and several people are being questioned," the officer said.