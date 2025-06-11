Robbers break into house of Haryana's ex-Addl CS in Gururgam

Gurugram, Jun 10 (PTI) Some robbers broke into the house of Haryana's former Additional Chief Secretary of Dr. G Prasanna Kumar in DLF phase 3, vandalised it and decamped with bathroom and kitchen taps, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the ex-ACS, after retirement settled in Kochi. Meanwhile, his gardner Vinod Kumar takes care of his Gurugram house.

On Monday morning, when Vinod came to work, he saw broken water pipes and glass panes in the house and immediately informed the police.

Investigation revealed that the thieves entered the house by breaking the lock of the main door and the window panes. The CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the house were out of order for a long time, they said.

"An FIR has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused,” ASI Joginder Sing said. PTI COR NB NB NB