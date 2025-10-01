Robbers cut open ATM, flee with over Rs 1 lakh cash in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Some robbers cut open an ATM kiosk in outernorth Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area using a gas welding machine early Wednesday and decamped with over Rs 1 lakh cash, police said.

The incident took place around 4.25 am on Main Bawana Road in Prahladpur Bangar, they said.

According to police, the accused used a gas welding machine to cut open the machine, which subsequently caught fire.

“As per authorities, Rs 1,01,400 was stolen from the machine,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to nab the robbers, the police said. PTI SSJ NB