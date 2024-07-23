Robbers cut open two ATMs, flee with Rs 5.66 lakh in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Jul 23 (PTI) Using gas cutters, robbers broke open two unguarded automated teller machines (ATMs) of different banks and decamped with Rs 5.66 lakh at Kanhan town in Nagpur district in the early hours of Tuesday and police said.

According to the police, the unidentified criminals used gas cutters to break open cash dispensers at different ATM kiosks of two lenders -- SBI and ICICI Bank -- in the same area of Kanhan town, around 30km from Nagpur city.

They looted Rs 3,63,500 from the SBI ATM and another Rs 2,03,000 from the ICICI Bank's cash dispensing machine located nearby (total Rs 5,66,500) and escaped, they said.

A case was registered and efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the culprits, said the police. PTI COR RSY