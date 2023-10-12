Robbers decamp with 1 kg gold after opening fire at jewellery shop owner in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) Four robbers shot at a jewellery shop owner and looted over one kg of gold from his shop here on Thursday, police said.

Manoj Lohar was in his shop on Byadarahalli Pipeline Road when four people came. Posing as customers, they asked him to show some gold ornaments. When he was displaying it, the robbers pulled down the shutters and shot at the owner with a pistol.

He raised an alarm and chased them. The panicked robbers again fired at him and escaped, leaving behind one of their motorcycles, they said.

"The victim is out of danger," DCP West S Girish told reporters.

Four teams have been formed to nab the robbers. PTI GMS GMS KH