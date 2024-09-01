Robbers fire gunshots, loot over Rs 5 cr from Haridwar jewellery shop; traders protest

Haridwar, Sep 1 (PTI) Five armed robbers allegedly looted over Rs 5 crore from a jewellery store in broad daylight in Haridwar's busiest market Rani Pur Mode on Sunday, causing panic and sparking a protest by local traders, police said.

According to the police, the robbers allegedly sprayed chilli powder on the employees of the shop, fired two shots into the air, and then fled with jewellery and cash.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Premendra Dobhal said the incident occurred between 1 and 1:15 pm. The five robbers, three of them wearing masks, arrived at the Balaji Jewellers showroom on a motorcycle and a scooter.

According to the jewellery store owner, the robbery allegedly involved more than Rs 5 crore, Dobhal said.

The police have set up blockades in the area to apprehend the accused and are actively searching for them, the officer added.

In protest against the incident, angry traders staged a demonstration.

However, Dobhal said he has assured the protestors that the culprits would be caught soon and the case resolved.

Neeraj Gupta, president of the Haridwar Jewellers Association, expressed anger over the incident, saying armed robbers were able to loot store in the city's busiest market while the nearby police officers were unaware.

He also alleged that when he tried to inform senior police officers about the incident, none of them answered his calls.