Robbers flee with over Rs 30 lakh after ramming car near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) In a daylight robbery, a gang of four men on Friday made away with about Rs 31.50 lakh from a businessman's employee here after ramming their vehicle into his car.

According to police, the employee collected Rs 40 lakh from Vikarabad near here on his boss' instructions and was returning to the city in a cab.

The robbers, suspected to be trailing them, hit the car near Shankarpally here.

When the cab did not stop, they broke open the window, threw chilli powder at the employee and also injured the driver before snatching away the cash-filled bag.

The gang's speeding car, however, overturned a short distance away. But the men managed to escape with the cash.

However, about Rs 8.50 lakhs fell off at the spot.

The police, who reached the spot, began investigation.