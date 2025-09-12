Robbers flee with Rs 40 lakh after ramming car near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) In a daylight robbery, a gang of four men on Friday made away with a large sum of cash from a businessman's employee here after ramming their vehicle into his car.

According to police, the employee collected Rs 40 lakh from Vikarabad near here on his boss' instructions and was returning to the city in a chauffeur-driven car.

The robbers, suspected to be trailing them, hit the car near Shankarpally here.

When the employee refused to open the window, they broke it open, threw chilli powder at him and also injured the driver before snatching away the cash-filled bag.

The gang's speeding car, however, overturned a short distance away. But the men managed to escape with the cash.

Police reached the spot and began investigation. PTI SJR SJR ROH