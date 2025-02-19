Robbers flee with Rs 97 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi's Brijpuri

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Two unidentified men on a scooter allegedly robbed a businessman of Rs 97 lakh at gunpoint in Brijpuri of Delhi's northeast, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the victim, Anees Ansari (45), a copper scrap trader from Karawal Nagar, was returning to his office in Mustafabad after collecting cash from Old Delhi, he said.

According to the police, the robbers intercepted Ansari, pointed gun at him and fled with his bag of cash.

A complaint was lodged at Dayalpur Police Station on February 16 following which a case was registered.

The police have formed teams to track down the suspects and recover the stolen money.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. PTI BM AS AS