Robbers in Gurugram drive away with auto at knife point

Gurugram, Oct 23 (PTI) Three people robbed a man of his auto at knife point in DLF Phase 2 area, police said on Monday.

Noor Jamal Haq in his complaint said he was robbed late Sunday night by the men who got into his auto as passengers.

The Assam native said he was near a liquor vend in Cyber City around 11.40 pm when three men booked his auto to go to IFFCO Chowk and agreed to pay him Rs 150 in fare.

"On the way, one of them asked me to stop auto near the Airtel building because he wanted to urinate. When I did, one of them showed me a knife and another kicked me. They then rode away in my auto leaving me on a roadside," Haq said in his complaint.

Police booked three unknown persons under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at DLF Phase 2 Police Station on Monday.

A senior police officer said that they are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the robbers. PTI COR VN VN