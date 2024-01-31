Robbers intercept car, decamp with Rs 2 crore cash of travel firm proprietor in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) A group of persons allegedly stopped a car on a road in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday morning and looted around Rs 2 crore cash belonging to the proprietor of a travel company, police said.

The incident took place near Kotewara village on the Outer Ring Road under Hingna police station area.

Two persons were travelling in the car when a group of five-six robbers came from behind in a four-wheeler and forcibly stopped the car, an official from Hingna police station said.

"The took away the bag containing the cash," he said.

The Hingna police personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted.

"Our team is analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the culprits," the official said. PTI COR GK