Robbers kill woman while looting temple in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) A gang of robbers killed a 50-year-old woman while breaking into a temple in Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Mowad village in Narkhed police station area, around 50 km from here, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Munni alias Manjusha alias Manisha Apte (50), a local resident.

The robbers ran into the woman as they were trying to rob the temple, and apparently killed her to stop her from raising alarm, said an official.

They reportedly grabbed her hair and slammed her head on the road, causing fatal injuries. The body was thrown into a nearby drain.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The lock on the temple's door was found broken and some valuables were missing, police said.

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK