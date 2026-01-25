Robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh from gold trader

Beed, Jan 25 25 (PTI) Unidentified men brandishing weapons allegedly robbed a gold trader of jewellery worth approximately Rs 60 lakh in Majalgaon tehsil of Beed district in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

They intercepted the victim, Amol Gaike, after he set out on his motorcycle to sell gold and silver ornaments, which is his routine in the morning.

At around 9:30 AM, when Gaike was proceeding towards Kherda village in Majalgaon tehsil, three unidentified men on a motorcycle began following him. Noticing that the stretch was deserted, the assailants blocked his motorcycle, police said.

When Gaike refused to hand over his bag, the robbers allegedly threatened him with a sickle and an iron rod, assaulted him on one hand, and issued death threats. They then forcibly snatched the bag containing jewellery and fled.

The stolen valuables included 350 grams of gold jewellery, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, and about 3 kg of silver ornaments, worth nearly Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Gaike owns a jewellery shop in Majalgaon town, Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

Based on Gaike's complaint, a case has been registered against three unidentified persons at the Majalgaon (rural) police station. PTI COR NSK