Robbers loot Rs 12 lakh jewellery from Delhi showroom, face chilli powder attack; 4 juveniles held

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A group of masked robbers allegedly looted gold jewellery worth about Rs 12 lakh at knifepoint from a showroom at Mangolpuri in outer North Delhi district, police said on Sunday.

After leaving the showroom, the robbers attempted to loot other shops in the vicinity, but the shopkeepers managed to foil their plan by throwing red chili powder into their eyes, forcing them to flee, they said.

Police have so far apprehended four juveniles in connection with the case and recovered the looted jewellery, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a PCR call alerted the police about an armed robbery at a jewellery showroom in Mangolpuri.

Eyewitnesses said that 4-5 masked youths armed with knives looted the showroom and fled.

"After scanning CCTV footage from the crime scene, police identified and apprehended four suspects. During interrogation, they revealed the names of three of their accomplices," a senior police officer said.

"On reaching the spot, police found the showroom ransacked, with goods of nearby shops scattered on the road. Traces of red chili powder were also found in front of a couple of shops," the officer said.

As per preliminary probe, the robbers entered the showroom armed with knives, broke the glass shelves, and decamped with gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh.

They also snatched belongings of customers present at the store at the time, threatening to kill anyone who resisted. PTI BM ARI