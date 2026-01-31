Robbers open fire at Kerala businessman in Hyderabad, flee with Rs 6 lakh

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Two armed robbers fired at a businessman from Kerala here on Saturday morning, injuring him in the leg, and fled away with about Rs 6 lakh kept in a bag, police said.

The victim, Rinshad P V (26) went to an ATM to deposit money at Koti when the robbers fired at him with a firearm. He fell on the ground and the offenders snatched his bag containing cash and left the place on his bike, they added.

Rinshad was admitted to a hospital and his condition is out of danger.

He is a cloth merchant from Kozhikode in Kerala, dealing in readymade kids’ clothing and residing at Nampally here.

According to the complaint lodged by him, he had arrived in Hyderabad on January 7 carrying Rs 6 lakh in cash to purchase wholesale stock at Dewan Devdi in the city.

As the purchases did not materialise, his cousin Mishban advised him to deposit the cash into his bank account.

Accordingly, the complainant reached an ATM at Koti at 7 AM on Saturday on a vehicle belonging to his friend Ameer.

While he was depositing the cash, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen.

The assailants fired two rounds, one of which struck the complainant on his right leg, causing a bleeding injury. The accused persons snatched the cash bag and also his vehicle keys and fled the spot on the victim’s vehicle, the complaint said.

The suspects drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle.

After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda Cross Roads, a police release said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the City Police has taken the incident with utmost seriousness.

Special teams are analysing CCTV footage, tracking technical evidence and coordinating with neighbouring police units to apprehend the absconding accused at the earliest, he said.

Ensuring the safety of citizens remains the highest priority, and all available resources are being deployed to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly, he added. PTI SJR SJR ADB