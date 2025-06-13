Robbers steal gold, jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after a 42-year-old employee of a Chandni Chowk-based jeweller was attacked and robbed of gold and jewellery worth about Rs 40 lakh near Kohat Enclave Metro Station in northwest Delhi, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place when the victim, Subhash, and his colleague, Gopal, had gone to the area around 3 pm to show jewellery samples to clients.

The robbers struck when Subhash was standing alone outside the metro station with the bag, as Gopal was at a distance, buying something.

Seeing an opportunity, two unidentified men attacked Subhash with a knife, snatched the bag and fled towards Rohini.

Subhash was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The police said a probe into the matter is underway, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits.