Robbers steal Rs 23 lakh from bank ATM in Solapur

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs 23 lakh from the ATM of a nationalised bank in Maharashtra's Solapur district early Sunday morning, police said.

The thieves sprayed a liquid at the CCTV camera at the ATM of the State Bank of India's branch, located on Paranda Road in Barshi city of Solapur, to ensure the incident would not be recorded, a police official said.

The robbers entered the ATM booth by breaking the shutter of the bank at around 4 am.

They decamped with Rs 23 lakh cash, the official said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified culprits at the Barshi city police station and an investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA GK