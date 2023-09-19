Robbers struck at pvt bank in Raigarh, loot Rs 8.5 cr in cash and gold after attacking manager

Raigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Armed robbers struck at a private bank in Raigarh city in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and decamped with cash and gold estimated to be worth around Rs 8.5 crore after injuring the bank manager, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am at Jagatpur branch of Axis Bank under the city Kotwali police station limits, said Raigarh senior superintendent of police Sadanand Kumar.

"Around six to seven robbers entered the bank and held bank employees as hostages in a room," he said.

They attacked the bank manager with a sharp weapon on his leg while demanding keys to the locker room. The miscreants fled after looting the cash and gold ornaments and bars, the officer said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot. The bank manager was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable, he said.

As per the bank manager's statement, the value of the cash looted by robbers is Rs 7 crore while that of gold bars and ornaments is Rs 1.5 crore, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the robbers, he added.