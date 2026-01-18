Robbers target transgender persons in MP’s Morena; take away gold, cash

Morena (MP), Jan 18 (PTI) A group of robbers targeted the house of a transgender person and looted gold and silver jewellery and cash at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 am at the house of Rabia in Ambah town, where four other trans persons were present, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ravi Bhadoria told PTI.

He said the robbers entered the house through the terrace, held the occupants hostage by pointing a gun at them and tied them up before taking away 15 tolas of gold jewellery, four kg of silver ornaments and Rs 4 lakh in cash in a matter of half an hour.

The robbers also allegedly mocked the persons of the third gender, the official said.

Ambah police station in-charge Satendra Singh Kushwaha said the robbers appeared to have recced the area and studied the layout of the house, including the CCTV system, he said.

“All the victims were confined to one room,” he said.

The house is located in an isolated area, Kushwaha said, adding that police were scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify the suspects.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said. PTI COR LAL NR