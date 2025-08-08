Robbers throw chilli powder on elderly shopkeeper, decamp with cash

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Three robbers threw red chili powder on a 65-year-old shopkeeper's eyes and decamped with the cash box in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place while the victim, identified as Suresh Chand alias Nekh Sahay, was at his shop in E Block, Jahangirpuri, they said.

According to the police, three boys approached his shop under the pretext of buying something. Suddenly, one of them threw red chili powder into the shopkeeper's eyes, while the others snatched his cash box, containing Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, and fled.

A senior police officer said a case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station.

The victim's medical examination has been conducted, and he is said to be recovering. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby shops and the area to identify the culprits.

The police suspects that the robbery may have been pre-planned as the accused appeared to have targeted the cash box directly. Efforts are underway to trace the accused at the earliest, they added. PTI BM NB NB