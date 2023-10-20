Robbers tie up 65-year-old woman, make off with nine soverigns of gold

Kannur, Oct 20 (PTI) A gang broke into a house at Pariyaram here last night, tied up a 65-year-old woman, and stole around nine sovereigns of gold from her.

Police said the robbery is suspected to have happened sometime early on Friday morning.

The gang of four people covered their faces and entered the house after cutting the window bars, police said.

"The house owner and his wife left the house for some private trip on Thursday night," police said, adding that the robbers took away 8.75 sovereigns of gold from the house.

It is also suspected that they had tampered with the CCTV cameras.

The woman, a relative of the house owner, Shakeer, was found tied up when the servant reached home today morning, police said, adding that the children in the house were threatened.

Investigation is on, police said.

A similar crime took place last week at a house around one km from here and the police is looking into the similarities in both the crimes. PTI RRT RRT ANE