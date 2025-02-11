Robbers wearing camouflage suits loot Rs 60 lakh from house in Raipur

Raipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Unidentified robbers, some of them wearing camouflage suits, looted Rs 60 lakh in cash from a family in Raipur city on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The criminals barged into the victim Manohar Velu's house located in Anupam Nagar under Khamhardih police station limits and made away with the cash which the family had received after selling land, he said.

"The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the family members of Velu were taking rest after lunch. Five persons, including a woman, reached the house and asked them about money. They forced their way inside, looted Rs 60 lakh kept in the diwan (trunk bed) and fled," the official added.

The family had sold land worth Rs 2 crore recently. It had bought another land with some of the money received in the previous deal and kept Rs 60 lakh at home, he said.

"A search for the robbers has been launched by putting up blockades in the city and nearby areas. CCTV footage found near the house shows the criminals had come in a car," the official said.

The police said the robbers targeted the family after gathering information about it, including presence of huge cash at home. PTI COR RSY