Robbery accused on run for 28 years arrested in Thane

Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) A 59-year-old man on the run for 28 years after being accused in several cases of robbery has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ramesh Ishwarlal Solanki, was nabbed from Penkar Pada at Dahisar Check Naka on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

There was several complaints in 1996 of some persons robbing people at public places and bus stops by cutting their bags and slitting their trousers in the Mira Bhayander area here, he said.

Cases had been registered in this connection at the Kashimira police station and two persons were then arrested, but Solanki, who was the main accused, was on the run, he said.

During the probe, the police worked on several leads, including technical and intelligence inputs, and got a tip that the accused was residing at Malad in Malvani area of neighbouring Mumbai and was to come to the Dahisar Check Naka, the official said.

Based on the information, the police laid a trap and caught the man when he arrived at the spot on Monday, he said.

During his interrogation, it came to light that a number of cases had also been registered against in Mumbai and Gujarat, the police added. PTI COR GK