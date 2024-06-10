Robbery attempt at gunpoint in gold loan bank in Una, case registered

Una (HP), Jun 10 (PTI) Four people barged into a bank here on Monday and assaulted the staff and a customer in a failed attempt to commit robbery.

The Una police registered a case for attempting a robbery in the gold loan branch of a bank in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

Four armed robbers reached the bank early in the morning on bikes, said branch employee Harpreet Singh, adding that when the employees started opening the office door, two youths came to the employees and inquired about gold loan.

As soon as the employees opened the gate of the bank, the two people entered the branch and started beating the employees and a female customer at gunpoint.

In no time, they were accompanied by two more persons and all four tried to rob the bank, the employees said.

However, as soon as the gate opened, the siren installed in the branch rang as the code was not entered in the biometric device. Following this, the accused assaulted the branch employees and fled from the spot with their mobiles, they added.

After the information from the branch employees, the police reached the spot.

The police have taken the CCTV footage of the bank where the robbery attempt was made. Investigations are underway and the accused will be caught soon, said Una SP Rakesh Singh. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS