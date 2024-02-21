Robbery attempt on BJP RS candidate's son, police terms allegations untrue

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Police are probing a complaint that some people attempted to rob the son of BJP Rajya Sabha candidate while he was returning home in his car from a wedding.
In a complaint lodged by the driver of Sanjay Seth's son Kunal Seth, he alleged that on Tuesday night some people tried to overtake Kunal's car and also attempted to rob him and his wife.
However, police has termed the allegations to be untrue.
"The vehicle was traced and its driver was interrogated thoroughly. It has come to light that there was a dispute regarding road rage. Robbery has not been confirmed and is completely untrue," police said in a statement.
Further investigating is underway, they said.