Robbery bid turns fatal in Delhi's Dilshad Garden; 24-year-old killed

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Four people, including two minors, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a robbery at a park in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Viresh (24), was at Deer Park in Dilshad Garden with his business partner, Bhawana (33), on Wednesday evening.

"Around 7 pm, the accused tried to rob the deceased and his associate. They took his phone, the woman's phone, and a bag containing documents and around Rs 10,000 cash," a senior police officer said.

While Bhawana ran away from the spot, the accused, who resisted the robbery, was stabbed multiple times on his neck and chest, he added.

The accused have been identified as Vishal and Subhash, both in their 20s, and two minors around 16 years of age. "All four accused, including the two minors, have been taken into custody and the stolen bag has been recovered. The two mobile phones have also been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said.

Viresh and Bhawana were business associates and used to sell CCTV cameras on commission.

The stabbing was reported at Seemapuri police station by GTB Hospital authorities after Viresh was admitted there with three stab injuries, one each on his neck, abdomen, and chest, police said, adding that Viresh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case of murder, the officer said. Teams have visited the crime scene and collected CCTV footage from nearby areas, and recorded the woman's statement.