Robbery to fund Manali trip: 4 teens arrested, 2 minors detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four teenagers and detained two minors, who allegedly robbed a grocery shop owner at gunpoint in Sultan Puri area here to fund a vacation to Manali, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas (18), Harsh (18), Sourav alias Hagdipo (18), and Himesh (19), all residents of Mangolpuri, along with two minors were apprehended in multiple raids conducted in Mangolpuri and Sultan Puri, he said.

The accused had planned the robbery to go on a trip to Manali with their friends, he added.

On Friday, a grocery shop owner filed a complaint stating that seven to eight unidentified boys barged into his shop. They looted cash and documents at gunpoint. They had also threatened him with a knife.

A case was registered at Sultan Puri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The team tracked the suspects' locations in T-Block, Mangolpuri, and Sultanpuri. Five of the accused, including one minor, were caught in a raid at Mangolpuri, and another minor was apprehended in Sultanpuri, he said.

Two knives used in the crime and part of the looted cash were recovered from them, an officer said. During interrogation, the accused admitted to planning the robbery to arrange funds for the trip.

Police said further investigation is on to trace other suspects, recover remaining stolen property, and identify additional links.

Vikas has previously been involved in a case of attempt to murder, police said in a statement.

