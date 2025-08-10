Robert Vadra gained Rs 58 crore from Shikohpur land deal: ED Chargesheet

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, gave "evasive" replies during questioning in a 2008 "fraudulent" land deal in Shikohpur village of Haryana's Gurugram, and put the "entire onus" on his three deceased associates, the Enforcement Directorate has said in its chargesheet.

The ED also alleged that in the alleged money laundering linked real estate transaction, Robert Vadra exerted "undue influence" on Haryana government officials through former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The 332-page chargesheet mentioning these charges was filed by the federal probe agency on July 17 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi. Vadra, 56, received Rs 58 crore as "proceeds of crime" in the land deal, the ED alleged.

Special Judge (PC Act) at Rouse Avenue Courts, Sushant Changotra, on August 2 issued a notice to all 11 accused named in the ED chargesheet before taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint and has listed the matter for August 28.

The judge also directed that a copy of the chargesheet be shared with the accused.

Vadra has been named as accused number 1, apart from seven companies linked to him and two directors of SGY Properties (formerly Omkareshwar Properties) named Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk.

There was no immediate comment from Vadra's legal team on the allegations made by the ED against the businessman.

The case pertains to Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality (SLHPL) purchasing a 3.5 acre land in Shikohpur village in Sector 83 of Gurugram from Omkareshwar Properties (OPPL) at a price of Rs 7.5 crore in 2008.

The ED took cognisance of a September 2018 FIR of the Gurugram police to file a money laundering case in December that year.

The police FIR claimed the land deal was a "bribe" to Vadra's company (SLHPL) so that he could help OPPL in getting housing licence in the same village from the then CM Hooda, who was also minister of town and country planning, by his personal influence as he (Vadra) was the son-in-law of the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"He (Vadra) entered into a dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration and thus acquired 3.5 acres of land," teh ED claimed.

"Robert Vadra through his entity SLHPL has purchased 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur village without making the payment at the time of registration of sale deed, and declaring that full and final payment has been made," the ED alleged in the chargesheet.

It claimed the businessman issued a cheque of Rs 7.50 crore from his other entity named SLRPL (Sky Light Realty) to "misrepresent" the facts in the sale deed.

"This cheque was never encashed and no payment was ever made by SLRPL at the time of execution of sale deed," the ED probe found.

Vadra, as per the ED, created structures to "launder" the proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities.

It said the buyer in this case was SLHPL but the stamp duty was paid by the seller, i.e., OPPL.

"The allegations in the FIR (Haryana Police) that Vadra has undue influence through the then CM of Haryana (Hooda) was evident from the fact that the financial capacity to build a colony in the absence of any financial details and documents were accepted by the officials of DTCP (department of town and country planning) at entry level for the only reason that Robert Vadra was the director of this company.

"Moreover, the processing of file on the day of its submission by every official in DTCP in a single day and approving by the then CM of Haryana within five days clearly indicates the influence of Robert Vadra, where the government has to take such decision which have a cascading effect on the planning of the cities of Haryana," the ED said.

It alleged Vadra acquired "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 58 crore as the land was sold to DLF for the said amount (Rs 58 crore).

This was done by entering into a joint venture with DLF Retails Ltd on the basis of Letter of Intent (LoI) issued by DTCP on 3.5 acres of land owned by SLHPL.

The ED alleged Vadra transferred the illicit funds to his various entities for purchasing movable and immovable assets apart from making "conspicuous" expenditure.

The agency alleged Vadra gave "evasive" replies during his questioning and he put "all the onus on three deceased persons (his associates) named late H L Pahwa, late Rajesh Khurana and late Mahesh Nagar for acting on behalf of him".

"However, no documentary evidences were provided by him to substantiate his claim," the ED said.

It has furnished Vadra's statement in the chargesheet where he defended himself by saying that these transactions took place in 2007-08 and that he was a "novice" to real estate matters and dependent on his three associates (Khurana, Pahwa and Nagar), and whatever agreements were prepared were with their (three associates) understanding, experience and knowledge.

"I didn't decide who should be representing or signing these documents, they were decided by late Rajesh Khurana," Vadra told the ED during his questioning in April.

Vadra reiterated these matters were 18-year-old and he doesn't "specifically remember" these land deal transactions.