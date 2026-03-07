Robots capable of manning borders in extreme temp to be manufactured at Nagpur facility: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) Robots capable of guarding Indian borders in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius will be manufactured at the upcoming Robotics & UAV facility in MIHAN-SEZ, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, citing the patrolling by Chinese bots in place of soldiers.

Solar Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of Solar Group, is establishing a massive 223-acre Robotics & UAV facility in MIHAN-SEZ, Nagpur, focused on manufacturing Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones and unmanned systems.

Addressing a gathering after performing the bhoomipujan ceremony for the Robotics & UAV facility, Fadnavis said contemporary wars are all about UAVs and drones.

"Many of us saw social media videos around three to four months back on how Chinese robots were patrolling the borders of that country in place of soldiers.

Similar kinds of robots capable of guarding the Indian borders in minus 40 degrees will be manufactured at the upcoming Solar UAV and Robotics facility, the chief minister said.

Emphasising that wars are all about UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and drones, he hailed the Solar facility, which will be manufacturing advanced UAVs and robots.

Fadnavis stated that in the next 1,000 days, the current nature of manufacturing will change completely.

"The way the world is changing...AI, quantum computing and the semiconductor ecosystem are changing the manufacturing and technology sector in the world very rapidly.

"It is believed that a very major disruption is coming very fast in the manufacturing sector in the world. In the next one thousand days, the current nature of manufacturing will undergo a complete change," he said.

Fadnavis noted that India should build its strength in the deep-tech field.

"The Solar Group Robotics & UAV facility is going in that direction only," he added.

Solar Group founder and chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal said the Robotics & UAV facility in Mihan will become operational in a year, and a robot prototype will be developed in the following year. PTI CLS NSK