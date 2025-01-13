Robust security plans in place for R-Day, assembly elections in Delhi: Special CP Yadav

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Over 60 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 10,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across the capital for the Republic Day and upcoming assembly polls, a Delhi Police official said.

Advertisment

Besides deploying cyber-specialist officers, Delhi would be monitored by drones and CCTV surveillance with increased vigilance in busy areas, he said.

"We recently held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the national capital. The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav told PTI Videos.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

"For robust security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and assembly polls, the home minister has approved the deployment of a large number of paramilitary forces and cyber-specialised officers to maintain strict vigilance," Special CP Yadav said.

He added that during the meeting, officers exchanged intelligence inputs on various matters and resolved to strengthen anti-terror measures, including border checks, verification of suspicious individuals, tenant screening, sealing of borders, vehicle inspections, and monitoring the flow of cash, illicit liquor, SIM card dealers, and second-hand car dealers.

"For the Republic Day celebrations, teams from every police district have devised robust plans. The DCPs of New Delhi, Central Delhi, and North Delhi have conducted detailed route surveys, anti-sabotage checks, and increased vigilance in high-footfall areas. Special routes, drone monitoring, and CCTV surveillance will help maintain law and order," Yadav said.

Advertisment

He also said that every police officer would remain on high alert and promptly report any suspicious activity. A special meeting was organised with the security staff of hotels and malls to ensure readiness, he said.

"Teams are conducting mock drills with multiple security agencies," he added.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said that to ensure smooth elections, teams are closely monitoring criminals, whether in jail or out.

Advertisment

"Teams are continuously arresting proclaimed offenders. Several teams are apprehending criminals daily and tracking their movements. The DCPs of all districts have already identified polling stations and sensitive polling areas where forces will be deployed accordingly," he stated.

According to police sources, all district DCPs and senior officials were briefed about the preparations. DCPs have been instructed to deploy additional paramilitary forces in sensitive and hypersensitive areas and polling booths.

So far, police teams have identified over 3,000 sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations and areas.

Advertisment

Police are also working with local informants to curb potential violence or misuse of arms during Republic Day and the electoral process. The Special Cell and Crime Branch are closely monitoring the activities of arms suppliers.

Another officer said that high-level security preparations for Republic Day are already underway in New Delhi. Approximately 4,000 rooftop security points have been identified in New Delhi, North, and Central districts.

Attendees of the event will receive security stickers, and about 500 high-resolution Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras, including those with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), are being installed along the parade route and nearby areas. PTI BM BM SKY SKY