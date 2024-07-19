Rock python, crocodile rescued from residential areas in Gujarat's Vadodara

Ahmedabad, Jul 19 (PTI) A rock python and a crocodile were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara city in Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

The reptiles have been handed over to the state forest department for release into their natural habitats, NGO 'Wildlife SOS-GSPCA', whose teams were involved in the rescue operations, said in a release.

"The 6-foot long rock python was rescued from a housing society's compound from Bill village after residents alerted the NGO's emergency helpline. Volunteers arrived at the scene equipped with necessary tools and protective gear and safely extricated the python," the release said.

"In a separate incident, a 4-foot long crocodile was spotted in the reception area of a residential building situated alongside National Highway 8 passing along the outskirts of the city. After the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA Rapid Response Unit was alerted, a team rescued the crocodile," it added.

Monsoon often forces reptiles out of their natural habitats, putting them in potentially dangerous situations, and it is crucial to rescue and ensure their safe return to the wild, said Raj Bhavsar, project coordinator at Wildlife SOS and president of Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

"By working together, the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA rescue team and the forest department ensured the safety of the locals and the well-being of the animals involved," said Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karan Singh Rajput. PTI PJT BNM