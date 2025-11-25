Rock python dies at Delhi Zoo; cause under probe

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A five-year-old Rock Python at the National Zoological Park died while undergoing treatment for the past two days, zoo officials said.

With this, the zoo now has seven pythons left in its reptile collection.

An official said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination and laboratory diagnosis.

"The animal had been ill and under treatment. The cause will be known once the PM and test reports are received," Zoo Director Sanjeet Singh told PTI.

However, sources claimed that the python, which was over 10 feet in length, died allegedly due to mismanagement of winter arrangements inside the reptile house.

The incident comes days after a jackal escape episode at the Delhi Zoo, where a few jackals managed to move out of their holding enclosure at the park.

Two of them were safely herded back, while search teams, trap cages, and CCTV monitoring were deployed to trace the remaining animal.