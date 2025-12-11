Rockets will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam in TN from 2027: ISRO chief

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dec 11 (PTI) Rockets will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu from 2027, ISRO chairman V Narayanan said on Thursday.

India's second space-port is currently under construction in TN's Tuticorin district to handle Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) launches.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the project in 2023. All work for that is progressing very well. In early 2027, rockets will be launched from there," Narayanan told reporters at the INS Kattabomman base here.

Sources said Narayanan, who is also the secretary for the Department of Space and Chairman of the Space Commission, held a closed door meeting with the officials of Indian Navy's crucial Very Low Frequency (VLF) and Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) communication base.

On the Gaganyaan mission, Narayanan said it is progressing "very well".

"The rocket's design, development, and other preliminary work have progressed very well," he said.

He noted that the Crew Escape System, which will enable the mission to bring back the astronauts safely in case of any problem, is successfully completed.

"We have conducted nearly 8,000 tests for that," Narayanan said.

According to him, the plan is to send the Gaganyaatris in 2027.

"Prior to that, there are plans to send three rockets without crew, and all the work for that is ongoing." He also said a space station will be established before 2035, as is being envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For that, we are planning a total of five modules. The first module among them is planned to be launched in 2028. The approval for that has already been received," the Space Commission Chairman said.