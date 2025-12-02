Rodent infestation affects over 5,000 farmers across Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 2 (PTI) More than 5,000 farmers across Mizoram have lost an estimated 42 per cent of their harvest this year due to rodent infestation, an official of the Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.

Rodent infestation, triggered by the gregarious flowering of a bamboo species called 'Bambusa Tulda', has destroyed over 1,700 hectares of cultivation in 180 villages in all 11 districts of the state, Deputy Director (Plant Protection) Lalrindiki told PTI.

The infestation has affected 5,317 farmers, who lost 42.06 per cent of their crops, she said.

"The outbreak is more or less contained due to mass poisoning drives and other preventive measures. The rodent population has also steadily declined as the harvesting period is over," she added.

Lalrindiki said the north-western Mamit district, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura, was the worst hit with 2,009 families affected by the infestation and the loss of crops was estimated at 60 per cent.

Mamit is followed by Lunglei district in the southern part of the state, where 1,071 farmers lost 60.70 per cent of their crops, she said.

In terms of crop destruction, Hnahthial district suffered the worst as 110 farmers lost 82.9 per cent of their crops, she said.

Lalrindiki said the gregarious flowering of 'Bambusa Tulda', locally called 'Thingtam', was first reported in a village in Mamit district in February last year.

Paddy is the main crop devastated by rats, while other crops such as maize, sugarcane, ginger, eggplant, pumpkin and sesame were also not spared, officials said.

Thingtam, which recurs in a 48-year cycle, last occurred in Mizoram in 1977. Mizoram reported the last rodent attack in 2022, affecting at least nine districts.

Mizoram is a highly agrarian economy, with about 70 per cent of the population dependent on agriculture. The main farming is slash-and-burn jhum or shifting cultivation, which gives poor yield.

With the government making massive efforts, jhum farming practices have been steadily replaced with horticulture or long-term plantation like betel nuts, grapes, pineapple, among others. PTI CORR SOM