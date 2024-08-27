Rogi Kalyan Samiti staff of Shimla's IGMC Hospital on strike, patients inconvenienced

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) A large number of patients who visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here for treatment faced inconvenience as Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) employees went on a pen down strike protesting against the non-fulfilment of their demands.

Over 50 RKS employees in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) went on pen down strike to protest non-fulfilment of their long pending demand of regular pay scale and the patients had to wait for hours in the hospital for their treatment. The normal services resumed after the strike was over at 2 pm.

President of RKS Union Arvind Kumar said their demand of regular pay scale for 55 employees is pending for long even though there is a policy under which employees are provided regular pay scale after completing eight years in the service.

The 55 RKS employees, who are demanding regular pay scale, work as data entry operators, in IT section, dark room assistant, lab assistants and Class IV employees at the IGMC.

He said the RKS employees in IGMC had completed eight years of tenure in December 2021. Despite being approved twice in the meeting of the governing body, the decision regarding the pay scale is still pending, he added.

Kumar said it is beyond their understanding that 11 employees are being provided with regular pay scales in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. Similarly, nine employees in Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan are being provided with regular pay scale regular pay but the RKS employees in the IGMC are not being provided with regular pay scale despite completing their tenures.

He further said this strike will continue till September 1 and if the state government is still not able to fulfil their demands, then they will go on a full-fledged strike from September 2 onwards. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS