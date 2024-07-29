Rohingya infiltration serious issue, MEA official says in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 29 (PTI) Infiltration, especially by Rohingya community people, from across the Bangladesh border has become a "very serious" issue, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said here on Monday.

As many as 29 Bangladesh nationals with no valid travel documents were arrested in two places in Tripura since Saturday.

“Infiltration, especially Rohingya infiltration, has become a very serious issue. The presence of Rohingyas has been found in Hyderabad, Haryana and Kashmir. This is a threat to the security,” MEA Joint Secretary Ankan Banerjee told the media.

“The infiltration issue is being discussed at the highest level. We want to push the illegal immigrants back but the MEA can’t give clearance until the host country establishes their identification of nationality”, he said.

When his attention was drawn to a number of juvenile infiltrators being held up either in detention centres or jails due to the absence of a green signal from the MEA, Banerjee clarified in most cases, the infiltrators do not give correct information and the host country doesn’t want them to return.

“The MEA is just an intervening agency which can’t issue clearance unless nationality identification is cleared by the country concerned,” he said.

Banerjee also said that the MEA has been trying to expedite connectivity with the northeast and Kolkata through Bangladesh.

“It is happening… We can’t force anyone. We have a very favourable government in Dhaka since 2009. This (connectivity) is a political issue. There was a massive protest in Bangladesh recently. I am sure all the pending issues will be addressed amicably by the highest leadership of both countries,” he said.

Violence gripped Bangladesh recently and the government called in the army to quell protests against job quotas. The government in the neighbouring country on Monday officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed during the students’ unrest.

Banerjee was in the Tripura capital to attend the ‘Videsh Sampark Programme’, an event organised by the MEA to bring the Centre and the states on a common platform for mutual benefits.

Tripura Home Secretary PK Chakravarty and DGP (Intelligence) Anrag Dhankar attended the programme. PTI PS NN